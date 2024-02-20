Dennis Thuo arraigned in court for allegedly forging academic certificates

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested and arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Dennis Thuo Kimani Tuesday for allegedly forging academic certificates.

Kimani forged his academic certificates to secure a job as a Supply Chain Management Officer at the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

Investigations established that Kimani forged a Degree Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Chain Management and Transcripts from 1st to 4th year, purporting them to be genuine documents legitimately attained from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Gichana, the accused denied the charges of forgery, uttering false documents and fraudulent acquisition of public property being the cumulative amount of salaries and benefits that he earned based on the fake certificates.

He was released on a bond of Kshs 700,000 or a cash bail of Kshs 200,000.

The matter will be mentioned in court on 11th March 2024.