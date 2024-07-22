Denzel Omondi laid to rest as family calls for justice

The family of Denzel Omondi, a former JKUAT student believed to have been killed during anti-government protests, has called for justice for their son.

Speaking at his burial in Kanjira village, Homa Bay County, his parents, James and Jedida Onyango, described Denzel as a harmless individual who was fighting for a better future for the nation.

They emphasized that no compensation could replace their promising son.

Karachuonyo Member of Parliament (MP) Adipo Okuome and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino condemned efforts to hold dialogue without considering the welfare of Kenyans, stressing the need for measures to prevent further deaths of protestors.

Adipo promised to construct a classroom in Abiro primary school in honour of Denzel.

JKUAT students remembered Denzel as a hardworking student.

Denzel was last seen at JKUAT on June 26, a day after joining other young protesters in the Nairobi city center.

The 23-year-old’s body was discovered lying inside a water pool in an isolated quarry in Juja’s Mashimoni area.

The autopsy report indicated Denzel drowned despite bruises visible on the back of his head and legs.