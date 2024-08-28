Deputy Governors want their roles specified

Deputy Governors now want the County Government Act amended to specify their functions and roles.

Led by Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri, the deputies engaged the Senate Devolution Committee on how to make the position prestigious and impactful in County governance.

At least eight Deputy Governors appeared before the Committee to push for the amendment of the County Government Act to spell out the functions and programs they should handle at county governments.

According to the deputies, some Governors had assigned their principal assistants executive roles, leaving a majority of them idle.

They, however, rejected a proposal by senators that to compel governors to assign them executive roles.

They instead preferred to run programs such as disaster preparedness and Chair all County Government Sub Committees. They further sought a budgetary approval for their offices to enhance their supervisory role.

The Senate Devolution Committee will table a report on the proposals when senate resumes sittings next month.