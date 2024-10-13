Deputy President calls for calm ahead of Senate trial

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to stay calm and peaceful, regardless of the outcome of his Senate trial starting on Tuesday.

Mr Gachagua also appealed for prayers for himself and the nation amid uncertainty over his fate following last week’s vote by Members of Parliament to impeach him.

“Yale yote yanayoendelea Kenya msijali. Yuko Mungu mbinguni na Mungu atafanya mapenzi yake. Binadamu wanawezapanga mambo mengi lakini kuna Mungu mbinguni. Muendelee kutuombea na muendelee kuombea nchi yetu,” he stated on Sunday at St. Mark Teachers’ Training College in Kigari, Manyatta, Embu County, during a church service celebrating the 34th anniversary of the ACK Embu Diocese.

In what seems to be a response to the National Assembly’s decision to impeach him, he asserts that the will of the people who voted for him should not be overshadowed by the interests of a few politicians.

“Nilichaguliwa na watu wengi. Sasa sijui kama inawezekana kuchaguliwa na watu wengi kisha nifukuzwe na watu wachache (Bungeni). Hiyo ni haki kweli?” he posed

“Watu wa Embu mlichagua mimi na President William Ruto, mkatupatia kura zenu zote. Tungeuliza uamuzi wa raia uheshimike. Raia wanapiga kura miaka tano na ni mzuri kuheshimu uamuzi wa raia,” he said

The Deputy President expressed confidence in the Judiciary’s ability to handle the matter, should it progress to that stage.

“Our judiciary is very professional and I have no doubt in my mind that our eminent judges will protect and uphold the Constitution and the rule of law and always make sure that the will of the people is sovereign,” he remarked.

He also thanked Members of Parliament who stood with him by voting against the impeachment motion.

“I thank MPs like Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta) and Njoki Njeru (Embu Woman Representative) for respecting and adhering to the wishes of the people,” he said.

Gachagua was accompanied by his spouse, Pastor Dorcas, the host MP Gitonga Mukunji, Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki Njeru (alias Double N), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Koimburi (Juja), Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, MCAs, former Laikipia County MP Cate Waruguru, and members of the clergy.