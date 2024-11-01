Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

Kithure Kindiki has been sworn in as the third Deputy President of Kenya.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Frida Mokaya invited Kindiki after the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei outlined the process that led to the vacancy, paving the way for the judiciary protocols.

Kindiki took two oaths: one for allegiance to the office of Deputy President and the other for the due execution of the functions of the office shortly before 11 a.m.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Frida Mokaya, administered the oaths in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome, following the guidelines set out in the Constitution.

At 10:05 am, Kindiki, accompanied by his wife Dr. Joyce, approached the ceremonial table to sign the three oaths. The signed oaths were then transmitted to the Chief Justice for her signature and seal, while the third certificate was handed to Chief of Staff Felix Koskei for safekeeping.

“I Kithure Kindiki in full realization of the high calling, I assume office as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya that I will obey preserve and protect and defend the constitution as by law established….so help me God,” Kindiki swore amid applause from the packed KICC.

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy President committed to serving Kenyans diligently and pledged his loyalty to the President, aiming to ease his burden and ensure continuity.

“I promise you (President Ruto) before this congregation and God that I will not let you down for the privilege you have given me” he pledged.