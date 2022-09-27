Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua assigned 7 key roles

President William Ruto has outlined new roles for his deputy.

While unveiling his cabinet Tuesday, the President spelt out the responsibilities Rigathi Gachagua will undertake in the new administration.

He said the designated seven key duties will be ratified through an executive order.

The DP’s overall function will be to deputise the President in the execution his functions.

“My Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be a very busy person. His responsibilities will be very clear and in accordance with the constitution of Kenya” Ruto said shortly before stating the roles.

Ruto who occupied the office since 2013 had earlier during his campaigns made it clear that he will enhance the role of the deputy president’s office after being sidelined by the former administration for the past five years.

“On my first day in office, I have every intention to sign an executive order, according to Article 21E of the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, to clarify the roles of a Deputy President, which will include coordinating Cabinet affairs,” said Ruto when he picked Gachagua as his deputy in May 2022

Gachagua is constitutionally recognised as the principal assistant of the President, Ruto.

The Roles of the Deputy President

Deputize for the President in the execution of the President’s functions; Chair Cabinet Committees; Oversee Implementation of Cabinet decisions across all Ministries and State Departments; Coordinate Inter-Governmental relations between the National Government and County Governments including Chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC); Liaison with Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices in matters that require intervention by the National Government including budgets, policy formulation and implementation of their recommendations; Coordinate the planning and supervise the implementation of development partners-funded programs and projects; Oversee Public Sector Reforms and any other function as may be assigned by the President;

