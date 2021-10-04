Deputy President William Ruto has urged young people to come out in large numbers and register as voters.

He said the move would offer them a chance to be at the centre of decision-making in the country.

“The present and the future of our country relies on our youth. They must take the front line in the ongoing political conversation by registering as voters,” said Dr Ruto.

He was speaking Monday during the launch of infrastructure development projects at Bogichoncho, Nyakembene and Kiabigoria Secondary Schools, South Mugirango, Kisii County.

Leaders present were Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Silvanus Osoro, Mathias Robi, Shadrack Mose, Alfah Miruka, Joash Nyamoko and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara.