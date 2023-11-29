Drae Frank, born Franklin Ndirangu, the designer who went viral for printing popular George Wajackoya branded t-shirts at the height of the electioneering period.

Drae, who died on November 21, was cremated at Kariokor during a ceremony attended by his family, friends, colleagues and girlfriend.

Also in attendance were a number of bikers from various biking communities who drove in a convoy using Thika Road to Kariokor.

During the height of his virality, Frank has said that he made “good money” from the designs he created. Adding that the taboo-like nature surrounding conversations surrounding marijuana in Kenya made the shirts all the more popular, especially with women.