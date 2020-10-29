PS Kipsang: Desks programme to improve learning environment

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang has said that the desks for schools programme aims at improving the learning environment for children.

He added that the project also aims to stimulate the economy by supporting small enterprises whose fortunes were harmed by the outbreak and impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kipsang made the remarks when he inspected the learning and delivery of desks for schools at Olekasasi Primary in Kiserian Town, in Kajiado County Thursday.

The Principal Secretary outlined the importance of classroom furniture as crucial elements of a learning environment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



PS for Basic Education, Dr. Belio says that locally Assembled desks for schools project aims at improving learning environment for children as well boosting businesses of Jua kali artisans across the country to mitigate against the ravages of covid-19 pandemic on the economy. pic.twitter.com/ejKdwreGLn — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) October 29, 2020

He said desks and chairs enhance seating arrangement necessary for social distancing required under Health guidelines on Covid-19.

The government has set aside Ksh1.9 billion under the Economic Stimulus Programme for the supply of the locally assembled furniture to public primary and secondary schools countrywide.

Dr. Kipsang assured the Jua kali artisans producing the desks that they would be paid immediately upon delivery of the desks to the schools for which they got the tender to supply them.

The Principal Secretary toured a workshop in Rongai Town that is producing the desks for some schools in the area.