Despair as criminals steal coffee worth Ksh. 2.7 million in Rachuonyo

Coffee farmers in Rachuonyo East Sub County are counting losses after thieves stole their dry coffee beans worth Ksh 2.7 million.

The farmers operating under Orinde Farmers’ Co-operative Society lost 63 bags each weighing 50 kgs.

Society’s Chairperson Nelson Otieno says they had prepared the coffee for transportation to Eldoret town for milling, but criminals raided their store situated at Kakelo Dudi village and made away with the beans at about 1 am Monday morning.

Confirming the incident, Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Kiprotich Too said officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have already launched a probe into the heist.

According to the society’s Chair, the gang kidnapped the security guard who was manning the store, tied his hands before hitting him with a blunt object on the head.

They eventually loaded the bags of coffee beans into their getaway vehicle.

It is, however, unclear how the security guard managed to escape from the scene and raise an alarm after the theft.

Kiprotoch says initial investigations point to a possible inside job due to the vast knowledge the criminals had about the readiness of the crop for transportation.