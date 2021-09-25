Despite Covid-19, contraception information and services should be availed!

Each year, on the 26th of September, World Contraception Day’s mission is to improve awareness of contraceptive methods and enable all persons to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

In this time of international crisis and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable sexual health services that provide a range of options and information are essential. It is also important to evaluate how the pandemic has affected services and the ways in which we can ensure that contraception remains available to all across the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted access to a lot of services including Contraceptive Services. Right before COVID-19; people across the world did not want to become pregnant but did not have access to family planning services and supplies for a diverse of reasons and the pandemic has only increased the numbers.

Many Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) staff have been diverted to other medical services such as COVID-19 management and supply chains have been broken. Girls and women have been affected by lock-down situations, which severely hamper their access to services and supplies.

With the partial and sometimes complete closedown of reproductive health services in many parts of the world, home delivery of Family Planning commodities and supplies may be the one and only opportunity many women have to access contraception.

This opportunity birthed telemedicine and expanded forms of communication, including social media, which have also been useful in re-establishing access to services and disseminating information. As some beneficiaries of FP are cautious of visiting health facilities during the pandemic, telemedicine innovations have come in handy.

For example, several Hotlines in Kenya were launched during the pandemic and have served thousands of people by enabling them to access contraceptive commodities and supplies at the comfort of their homes including FREE counseling and psychosocial support for all their Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights needs.

Task sharing and better integration have been a key aspect, particularly with nurses and midwives, who are in a position to provide counseling and the provision of methods, which would be a great way to integrate contraceptive services into the daily hospital service provision.

Doubling up with other essential services, such as immunization, food delivery programs or COVID-related activities, it has been found that programs can continue to deliver Sexual Reproductive Health and Right services, whilst maximizing health system resources. UHC poses a great opportunity for the integration of services for increased contraceptive uptake.

The pandemic also presented increased advocacy for long-term family planning methods such as injectables, implants, and IUDs. This reduces the number of hospital visits for pills refills as well as reduces the number of unintended pregnancy cases among women and girls in all their diversities.

During the pandemic, millions of people have been laid off from their jobs or had a marked reduction of their income and, consequently, do not have the cash to buy necessary medication to manage their reproductive health appropriately hence the need for FREE contraceptive services in Public Health Care facilities.

More awareness is needed in grassroots communities to engage women and young people through accurate information sharing to demystify myths and misconceptions about various family planning methods.

There is room for more innovations around information sharing at the grassroots where access to digital platforms is limited and COVID-19 protocols must still be followed hence reduced outreach programs and group meetings.

Alvin Mwangi and Lisa MaryAnne are Nairobi-based sexual reproductive health advocates