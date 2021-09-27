Detective places Judge Sankale at the center of Tob Cohen’s murder

A Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police has once again linked Court of Appeal Judge Justice Sankale ole Kantai to the gruesome murder of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

John Gachomo says on the day Cohen was executed, the investigations had revealed that the planning and execution of the murder was directly linked to Judge Kantai and the main suspect in the case Sarah Wairimu, widow of the deceased.

“There is cogent evidence that the judge participated in the planning of the murder of Tob Cohen jointly with Sarah Wairimu Kamotho,” He said

In an affidavit, the police officer said the two did this allegedly to cover up for a fraudulent transaction involving the transfer of shares in one of Cohen’s companies.

“Tob Cohen was murdered barely two days after discovery of the fraudulent transfer…the discovery of this transfer is the motive of the death of Tob Cohen,” Gachomo said in court papers.

The transfer in question, according to Gachomo, was made by Justice Kantai while still a private practicing advocate.

He claims that while Tob Cohen innocently introduced another director to the company known as Tobs Limited as a shareholder, Judge Sankale had already transferred the share to himself and then to Cohen’s wife, Sarah Wairimu under unclear circumstances.

“The late Tob Cohen had no chance of survival the moment the petitioner and Sarah Wairimu found out that the late Tob Cohen was aware of the fraudulent share transactions at Tobs Limited.” He said in the affidavit adduced as a defense by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in a petition where Justice Ole Kantai has sued the DCI and the Inspector General of Police for unlawful arrest into the death of the Dutch businessman.

He further alleges that activities pitting the judge and Sarah Wairimu at the time demonstrated that they had an intimate relationship. What’s more, the police detective claims that Judge Kantai and Sarah Wairimu were in constant communication including at the time when the main suspect was thought to be at the scene of the heinous crime.

“The Petitioner (Judge Sankale) constantly communicated using WhatsApp, phone calls, meetings, and text messages as they planned and plotted how to cover up the heinous crime of murder,” Gachomo said

He added that “while aware of the disappearance and death of Tob Cohen, the judge purchased an air ticket for Sarah Wairimu to travel from Nairobi to Kisumu where they stayed in one room for two nights in Acacia Hotel,”

Even though the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the case saying there was no evidence to support a criminal case against the judge, the detective insists that the content of the letter written by the DPP “purporting” to close an investigation file is unconstitutional, unlawful and not based on any law. He says the same letter cannot be used to let the judge off the hook.

He wants the DPP to appear before the court and explain his decision to absolve the judge from criminal responsibility.

He also wants the court to reject orders sought by the judge marinating that DCI investigations are not malicious or driven by a personal vendetta.