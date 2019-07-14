Detectives have arrested 20 illegal immigrants in North Eastern region.

Nine illegal Immigrants of Ethiopian origin were arrested Saturday night by detectives in Moyale.

Seven others from Congo were arrested in Isiolo after a Moyale-bound Star Bus they were traveling in from Nairobi was intercepted.

Of the seven Congolese arrested, five were juveniles.

Upon interrogations, it was established that the Congolese were from a Uganda refugee camp.

Meanwhile in Marsabit North at Turbi Trading Centre, four Eritrean Nationals aged between 20 years and 25 years were also arrested for being in the country illegally.

All the immigrants will be arraigned in court.

Elsewhere, detectives have arrested three people following suspicions of Fraud by Members of Public.

The three, two Nigerians and a Kenyan were arrested last night by detectives from Juja.

The Kenyan suspect has been identified as 35 year old Winfred Wangui.

A raid in their Witeithie house led to the recovery of over 70 assorted SIM Cards from various mobile service providers.

Phones, Subscriber Sim Registration Forms, several Kenyan ID Cards and some Kenyan currency were also recovered.

The three are in custody and further investigations are ongoing before they are arraigned in court.