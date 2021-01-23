Detectives arrest 29 year old man over murder

Directorate of Criminal Investigations-DCI detectives have arrested a 29-year-old murder suspect Nicholas Luka who on January 13, 2021 monstrously butchered a man who was hosting him before burning his dead body at a bush in Kitui’s Zombe area.

According to DCI sleuths the deceased’s disappearance from his house for a whole week had raised suspicion.

Probing into the atrocity the detectives have established that on January 13 the suspect and the 36-yr-old deceased Simon Mwangangi had an argument over a shillings 4,000 debt, culminating into a fight.

Overcome with fury, the suspect picked a panga with which he slit the deceased throat, then watched him bleed out his life.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The detectives said as a cover up measure, he then dragged the body to the said scene where he covered it with a heap of plastics before setting it ablaze.

The suspect is in custody pending the forensic DNA outcome.