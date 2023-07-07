Detectives arrest 5 suspected thugs in Nairobi

Five suspected armed thugs have been arrested in Nairobi. A firearm was also recovered during the operation that was led by detectives based at DCI Starehe.

The five who are suspected of masterminding the murder of a 37-year-old woman on June 26, were rounded up Thursday, following an intelligence led operation that also included a specialized team of detectives from the DCI Nairobi regional command.

Kevin Oduor alias Mande, John Chege alias Samir alias Chei, Leroy Omondi alias Leon Mutahi alias Issa and Clifford Bogonko, who are also connected to a series of robberies reported in various parts of the city for the past two months, were arrested in the city’s Kayole area 3.

DCI says in a statement that also impounded during the operation was a white motorcycle registration number KMFH 073G belonging to one of the suspects, which was being used by the suspects as a gateway means.

The suspects are currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations, before being arraigned in court to answer to their crimes.