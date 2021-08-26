Detectives arrest prison warder on a killing mission

Detectives have arrested prison warder Edwin Omuse, who disappeared from duty armed with a G3 rifle, on a mission to kill his girlfriend.

According to the DCI, Omuse stormed out of Kangeta GK Prison in Meru, carrying the carefully concealed riffle and a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition in a sack .

Police say Omuse had been overheard saying that he would travel to Thika to eliminate his girlfriend, whom had alleged defrauded him Ksh 900,000 that he had borrowed from a money lending institution.

In a bid to save the girlfriend’s life, detectives from the Special Service Unit supported by their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts, immediately swung into action, and through intelligence managed to trace the said girlfriend in her house located at Kisii estate in Thika town.

She was moved to safety while detectives laid an ambush for Omose who arrived at around 5pm Wednesday evening and used a spare key to gain entry into the house.

Police say Omuse assembled the firearm and made a call to the girlfriend who is a fourth year student at Mt. Kenya University, inquiring on her whereabouts.

The detectives immediately moved in and without firing a single shot, arrested him and recovered the firearm loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, which had been hidden beneath a couch.

The suspect is safely in our custody, as detectives process him for arraignment.

“The DCI strongly warns and cautions the female youth particularly those in the Universities, Colleges and other tertiary institutions to be wary of predators whose bond of love is premised on monetary cords that are meant to temporarily win their affection. These cords suffer monetary volatility which lead to suicidal and animalistic psychological attacks. Take time to know him and do due diligence.”