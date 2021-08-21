Detectives arrest suspect in Nyali theft syndicate

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Nyali-based detectives have arrested one suspect who robbed a Nigerian national cash and other valuables on Monday night last week.

The sleuths says acting on intelligence pounced on the suspect; 29-yr-old Abdulmanaf Omar in Mombasa, after three days of scrupulous hunt for the three man-gang.

The DCI says the victim, who reported his ordeal at Nyali Police Station, narrated how he hired a Toyota Spade from a Abdulmanaf Omar on July 19, 2021 at 135,000 shillings being an entire month’s fee.

They had agreed that the victim would return the vehicle on August 18, only for the car hire dealer to turn rogue and feloniously breach the agreement.

On the fateful night, the DCI says Omar and two other men dressed in civilian clothes but who introduced themselves as police officers, knocked at the victim’s door within Emirates Reef Apartments in Nyali-Mombasa, seeking to have a word with him outside the house.

Once outside, the two alleged officers handcuffed the victim, before tossing him in the Toyota Spade and driving off.

” Against their word that they were taking him to Central Police Station, the trio drove towards Mombasa Old Town, where they stole 700 USD from the car and the victim’s wrist watch valued at Sh120,000. The gang then called the victim’s 26-yr-old wife and demanded a ransom of Sh50,000, in order to secure her husband’s release. Once she complied, by sending the money, the victim was thrown out of the vehicle and the thugs disappeared.” Said the DCI

“Unbeknownst to the gang, several CCTV cameras erected on various locations within the town had captured them in their robbery mission. Armed with the footages and the victim’s report, detectives launched a manhunt for the gang and nabbed the first suspect earlier today.” Added the DCI

The suspect is being interrogated as pursuit of his accomplices continues.