Detectives arrest suspected bhang merchant ‘Mathee wa Ngara’ in Kiambu

Nancy Kigunzu, popular as Mathee wa Ngara was on Friday arrested by police alongside two others in Nairobi over suspected drug trafficking.

According to the National Police Service, officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit apprehended Kigungu, Christopher Odipo Ochieng, and David Ochieng Okoth, both from Homabay, in Juja, Kiambu County where they were found in possession of “seven gunny bags of bhang weighing approximately 300kgs as well as assorted processed bhang products including bhang sticks,”

At the time of their arrest, Odipo and Okoth are said to have gone to deliver five gunny bags of bhang to Mathee Wa Ngara. Upon realizing detectives were trailing them, Kigungu managed to flee before police later caught up with her at Georgina Apartments where she had sought refuge.

“This prompted further searches into the premises that resulted in the recovery of assorted bhang products as well as documents pertaining to her activities, including money laundering proceeds, among others,” police said in a statement

According to the police, the search conducted within the scene further led to the recovery of title deeds, vehicle logbooks, and assorted currencies, including Ksh. 100,000 in cash.

“Additionally, during the raid, three other motor vehicles were impounded by Transnational Organized Crime Unit officers as they are considered proceeds of crime. Thereafter, the scene was processed and documented by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU),” the statement added

The three are currently at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi and are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.