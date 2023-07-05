Detectives arrest three suspects in motorcycle theft syndicate

Detectives have dismantled a motorcycle theft ring that has been operating between Kenya and a neighbouring country.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a well organized criminal gang has been responsible for the disappearance of motorcycles, before ferrying them to Loitoktok town from where they are sneaked into a neighboring country.

A woman identified as Agnes Wambui is believed to be the bait used to attract the boda boda riders.

“Posing as a pillion passenger, Wambui stupefies her victims along the way before disappearing with the motorbikes,” DCI stated

The suspect who was arrested after comprehensive investigations led detectives to her other accomplices including one Daniel Mwaniki and William Nkadanyo alias Saningo.

Nkadanyo was arrested in Loitoktok town where he is believed to have a ready market for the stolen motorcycles. Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects.

Over 30 tablets believed to be stupefying drugs were also recovered from the suspects, who were discovered to have pending criminal cases in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County and in Diani, Kwale County.