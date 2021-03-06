Detectives arrest two in connection with murder

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two more suspects linked to the gruesome murder of the late Caroline Wanjiku Maina at Kebuye village in Kisii County.

Acting on forensic intelligence, the team drawn from the Crime, Research and Intelligence Bureau, Special Service Unit, DCI Dagoretti and their Kisii counterparts, proceeded to the said village within Suneka sub-county, where two mobile phones previously paired to the deceased’s sim cards were tracked down.

The first phone make Samsung Galaxy A20S was traced to a matatu tout with Safeline Sacco Kibera-Nairobi, one Justus Nyamete Manyura alias Dennis Ongingo.

A 17-yr-old male student at St. Lawrence Nyabieyo Secondary School was arrested with the second phone make Oppo, which had also paired a third sim card registered under the names Jonah Munyao Gato.

Both mobile phones previously paired to Safaricom lines registered under the deceased’s particulars, and which she used in her online transactions and communication.

Detectives are probing to establish how the two suspects got possession of the handsets.

The two will remain in custody to assist with further investigations.

The late Wanjiku was a nairobi based business woman whose body was found at the Kijabe mortuary on the 19th of February after she had been missing for a week.

Through their twitter handle, DCI has warned the public to desist from buying electronic gadget including laptops, mobile phones, TV sets etc from an individual or a dealer who has no fixed Physical Address, that is, identifiable trading premises with requisite authorization documents that are conspicuously displayed, including licenses, permits and other local and/or national approvals.

DCI has urged Kenyans insist on issuance of a receipt clearly itemizing the particulars of the bought gadget whenever buying any gadget.

Further DCI says, in case of any doubt that one may be harbouring any gadget of suspicious source to report to the police station or DCI office.