Detectives arrest two impostors over online fraud

Detectives arrested two personation suspects following multiple cases of online fraud where many have fallen victims in the hope of being enlisted for stipends to cope with Covid-19.

The two Brian Osoro Nyariki and Duke Sabungi Ongweso both aged 22yrs were arrested on Sunday in Kisii County.

Several victims had been successfully defrauded prompting a manhunt for the two, in whose possessions were recovered 53 Airtel and three Telecom simcards.

Once they receive money from their victims, the duo who use multiple pseudo accounts to post on the page as having benefited from the aid- block their victims as they use several sim cards to receive the cash.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



While personating a prominent lady in Kenya, the two opened four fake Facebook accounts with which they lured vulnerable members of the public to register with at least Ksh. 599 for consideration in a false ongoing issuance of Ksh. 30,000 stipend to cope with the pandemic.

Appropriate charges will be preferred on the two including Publication of False Information C/Sec 23 of Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act and Obtaining Money by False pretence C/Sec 313 of the Penal Code.