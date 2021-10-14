Detectives at JKIA seize drugs concealed in earrings, buttons

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have seized a cache of narcotics that had been concealed in two shipments.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said its Anti-Narcotics Unit officers at the airport impounded morphine and cocaine following a tip-off.

One of the shipments that was destined for Australia from Kenya had been declared as African traditional earrings, but after deeper scrutiny, officers discovered a yellow powdery substance cleverly concealed within the ornaments, that was positively identified as morphine.

“The typical eye would easily pass the 168 pairs of earrings as just that, but the deft police officers sensed there was more than met the eye. After deeper scrutiny, they discovered a yellow powdery substance cleverly concealed within the ornaments. The powder was subjected to presumptive tests soon afterwards and was positively identified as morphine.” said the DCI on twitter.

The second consignment of 12 kitenge dresses was enroute to Hong Kong, China, and upon further scrutiny, a white powdered substance was discovered shrewdly hidden inside the buttons of the Kitenge dresses.

Tests revealed that the white substance was cocaine. The seized consignments are being subjected to further investigation.