Detectives hunt down notorious gang, recover one pistol in Kisii

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have seized a Browning pistol from a notorious gang that has been terrorizing residents of Ogembo Market in Kisii County.

Acting on a tip-off, the DCI officers received information about a planned robbery by three armed criminals riding a red motorbike who intended to rob an M-Pesa shop in the area.

The officers strategically positioned themselves to intercept the suspects.

Upon noticing the officers, the culprits started shooting at the officers and fled in different directions.

“Undeterred, the officers retaliated, bravely fatally injuring one of the robbers. A nearby river inadvertently aided the fugitives’ escape as the other two criminals plunged into its murky depths, disappearing from the scene,” said the DCI.

The officers searched the injured suspect the officers and recovered a browning pistol with a defaced serial number and one live ammunition.

Efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining members of the gang are ongoing, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.