Detectives hunt gangster after dramatic escape in Kisumu

ByKNA

A gangster escaped with gunshot wounds after a fierce exchange of fire with Criminal Investigation Department (DCI) officers in Kisumu Monday.

Police officers recovered a pistol the suspect was said to have dropped as he fled from the detectives.

Kisumu County Commissioner, Josephine Ouko asked members of the public to watch out for anyone nursing gunshot wounds and report the same to facilitate arrest.

Ouko said the detectives revealed that the suspect escaped with a second pistol, hence is still armed and dangerous.

The 10am incident occurred in Kondele, Manyatta A sub -location, Flamingo Unit according to a police incident report.

The County Commissioner said the DCI officers were trailing the suspect following a tip-off by members of the public

Detectives reportedly fired two gunshots as the suspect engaged them in a shootout before jumping onto a boda boda and fleeing, Ouko narrated.

She said the officers are still hunting down the suspect who is on the run with a focus on the house of a person, believed to be one of his accomplices.

  

