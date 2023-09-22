Detectives identify suspect in Maigo’s murder case

DCI detectives have identified the main suspect in the brutal murder of Nairobi Hospital’s Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo.

The suspect, who is still on the run, has since been identified Ann Adhiambo alias Nut and is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022.

Detectives have also recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the suspect during the cold blooded murder last Friday on September 15.

“The clothes a red checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibira settlement,” the DCI said.

The body of Dr Maigo was found lying in a pool of blood with 16 stab wounds in the wee hours of Friday, September 15, 2023.

According to detectives, the suspect was captured leaving Maigo’s residence at Woodley annex-Upper and is believed to have been involved in the murder before escaping through the back door.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered from the scene of crime.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the murder suspect to report to the nearest police station.