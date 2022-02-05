Detectives investigate murder of teacher in Nyahururu

Detectives in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County are burning the midnight oil to untangle the mystery surrounding the disappearance and murder of a Secondary school teacher whose body was discovered dumped in a water well Friday two months after her disappearance.

The decomposing body of Miriam Wanjiru, a teacher at Bishop Louis Secondary School who went missing in December 17, last year was found dumped in a water well along that of unidentified woman at Igwamiti village on the outskirts of Nyahururu town.

The second body is believed to be that of Wanjiru’s house help who could have witnessed the murder.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri who accompanied senior security officers to the scene noted that already eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder.

Among those who have been arrested in connection to the murder include Wanjiru’s husband , a relative and a taxi driver who reportedly transported the body to the scene where they were recovered among others.