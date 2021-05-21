Detectives kill two suspected gang members in kidnapping ordeal

A 57-year-old pastor at a Kabete Anglican Church was rescued from an armed gang that had taken him hostage Thursday night.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations – DCI twitter handle, the clergyman John Dinguri Chege, was hijacked at 8pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

In a well executed plan to rescue the man of the cloth from the gang, the vehicle was finally intercepted some metres past Jacaranda.

The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the thugs dead.

Two other suspects managed to disappear in the dead of the night with gunshot wounds, leaving the Church Minister in the safety of DCI officers.

A smith and wesson pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife, were recovered from suspects.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the two suspects who disappeared is currently ongoing.