Detectives launch manhunt for a suspected paedophile

Detectives in Meru are pursuing a bodaboda rider reported to have defiled an 8-year-old school going child on Wednesday.

The suspect had offered the girl a ride to her home at Baibariu in Igembe South, but along the way diverted to his house where he committed the heinous act.

He later dropped the minor near their homestead before taking into hiding.

The victim is receiving medical attention at a local hospital as a manhunt for the suspected paedophile continues.