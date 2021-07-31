Detectives arrest three suspected Mpesa fraudsters

Three people were Friday arrested on suspicion of being Mpesa fraudsters.

The three, two women and one man were apprehended at the Archer’s Post in Samburu County, according to a police report from the DCI.

The suspects are said to have been approaching mobile money operators as dealers in pretext of selling SIM cards and other products at discounted prices and in the process switched the phones used to effect money transactions before flushing their float.

Mary Wangari Hinga, 32, and Samwel Maina Ndirangu, 36, both from Utawala, were detained, as was their counterpart Josephine Chesang Tanui, 31, from Nakuru.

It is a relief for mobile money operators in Isiolo and its environs after two women and a middle-aged man suspected to have been defrauding them of their hard-earned cash were yesterday nabbed by detectives.

During the arrest, detectives also recovered a motor vehicle make Toyota Vitz which the suspects have been using was also detained and several sim cards confiscated from the fraudsters.