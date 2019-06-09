Detectives question three over murder of Homa Bay CEC

Criminal Investigation Officers in Homa Bay County are questioning three people following the fatal shooting of Homabay Transport and Infrastructure County Executive Committee (CEC) member, Philemon Donny Opar by unknown gunmen on Friday night.

County Criminal Investigations Department Commander, Esther Seroney, told KBC on phone that police are yet to arrest the actual killers.

She appealed to anyone with information that will help police arrest the killers to volunteer such information, saying any information will be treated in confidence.

Opar was accosted by unknown assailants at his Petrol Station in Kendu-Bay who shot him dead. Opar had been approved by the county assembly and was waiting to take the oath of office.

Homa Bay leaders have condemned the killing and urged the police to expedite their investigations and ensure that the culprits are brought to book. The body of the deceased was taken to Kendu bay mortuary.