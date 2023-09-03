Detectives recover two stolen firearms

Two police firearms that had been stolen from a GSU camp in Kopsiro, Bungoma County, on August 23, have been recovered and the main suspect arrested.

The G3 rifles one of which was loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm caliber disappeared mysteriously from Korngotuny GSU camp, prompting an operation led by sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau to recover them.

After conducting comprehensive investigations and analysis, the detectives identified the main suspect behind the disappearance, one Isaac Wanzala, a former GSU officer currently suspended from the service on disciplinary grounds.

The suspect who hails from Mabonge Village in Nambale, Busia County, is believed to have sneaked into Korngotuny GSU camp on the night the firearms disappeared and left with them undetected.

A raid was conducted at the suspect’s home Sunday at dawn, prompting the thug to sneak into a nearby sugarcane plantation to evade arrest.

But the officers who were determined to arrest him mounted a spirited search that lasted for hours in the vast field of sugarcane and finally smoked him out.

After being apprehended, he led the officers to the banks of River Sio, close to his father’s land where the firearms were recovered buried on the ground.