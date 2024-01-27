Detectives recover vehicle used in murder of Meru blogger

DCI detectives drawn from the homicide unit have recovered the vehicle that was allegedly used to abduction of the late blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard alia Sniper.

The DCI stated that forensic analysis had revealed that the same vehicle was used to dispose off the body at Mutonga River in Chiakariga area of Tharaka Nithi on December 2, 2023.

The vehicle, a silver Toyota Premio registration number KCR 742N, was recovered at a residential place at Canopy area in Kithoka, Meru county.

Detectives further indicated that Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu was the driver who hired the vehicle on the date of Sniper’s abduction.

Other three occupants including Brian Mwenda, Christus Manyara Kiambi and Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom were also ferried in the same car.

“Further investigations are ongoing with the Homicide team working expeditiously on the case,” said the DCI.

Sniper went missing on December 2, and the grim discovery of his body was made on December 16, 2023 in Mutonga River, Tharaka Nithi following a two-week search.

A government autopsy conducted by pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Sniper died of strangulation.

The autopsy also indicated fractured ribs and head injuries, suggesting he was strangled before being disposed of in the river.