Detectives search for robbery with violence suspects

Detectives are looking for robbery with violence suspects who escaped the wrath of irate villagers of Toa Tugawe village, in Kisauni Mombasa, Saturday morning.

The suspects who escaped with serious injuries were part of a gang that had staged a robbery in the village and left with property of unknown value.

The robbery victim Kennedy Chogo had raised an alarm attracting villagers and responded swiftly during the 4am incident and descended on one of the robbers injuring him fatally, while his accomplices escaped.

Detectives are following crucial leads following the incident, with the view of arresting the suspects who escaped with the valuables.