Detention facility for female violent extremist prisoners launched

by Christine Muchira
detention facility for female violent extremist prisoners - uk-kenya

Deputy British High Commissioner to Kenya, Josephine Gauld Wednesday officially handed over the first detention facility for female violent extremist prisoners to the Commissioner General of Prisons, Wycliffe Ogallo.

The facility which is the first of its kind in the country is dedicated for female violent extremist prisoners as part of the collaboration between the two countries to work together to tackle terrorism.

Speaking during the handover, Gauld said the facility meets international standards and demonstrates Britain’s commitment to work with Kenya to protect and promote human rights standards throughout the criminal justice system.

  

