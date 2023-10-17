Dettol launches hygiene drive for schoolchildren in Nairobi slums

Over 10,000 schoolchildren Nairobi informal settlements will benefit from a handwashing hygiene programme launched on Tuesday by Dettol.

The campaign coincides with Global Handwashing Day, under the theme “Clean hands are within reach”.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), two out of every five schools worldwide lack essential handwashing facilities, thus exposing students to a multitude of diseases.

Under the banner of “Dettol Global Handwashing Campaign,” this month-long campaign will extend crucial support to five schools located in Nairobi’s Kibra and Mathare slums.

The initiative entails the provision of essential water tanks and state-of-the-art handwashing stations, along with essential hygiene education within the schools.

“This campaign underscores Dettol’s unwavering commitment to promoting hand hygiene education throughout the country. Our dedication extends to driving access to quality hygiene products designed to protect against illnesses causing germs, all with the ultimate goal of helping Kenyans maintain personal hygiene and create a safe and healthy environment for all,” said Asif Hashimi, Country Manager, Reckitt Kenya.

To maximise the impact and ensure the success of this campaign, Dettol has partnered with Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a local advocacy organisation that serves the needs of over 350,000 urban slum residents across ten different slum communities in three major cities in Kenya.