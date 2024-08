Billionaire businessman Yagnesh Devani implicated in the Triton 2008 oil scandal has been released on a bond of Ksh.20 million and a surety of the same or an alternative of Ksh.5 million cash bail.

Devani was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday 6th August 2024 at his offices in Nairobi.

He has been at the Industrial area remand area for the last 13 days after the court declined to release him on bail terms when he was charged.

In March Milimani Chief Magistrate Court directed business tycoon Yagnesh Devani to be arrested after he failed to show up in court in a case he is facing of Ksh1.5 billion oil fraud. Devani was to appear in court for his defense counsel to confirm whether he had been supplied with documentary evidence and other exhibits to be relied upon during trial.