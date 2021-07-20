Developing countries lay out demands ahead of COP26 climate talks

Developing countries have laid out their plans ahead of this year’s COP26 climate summit set to take place in Glasgow in November.

This is after representatives from the developing countries put in a five point plan after the conclusion of a successful COP26 summit which highlighted key issues which needed to be delivered in order to tackle the climate crisis.

It also comes in response to a failure to make to a failure to make the needed progress on tackling the climate crisis from last month’s G7 and the G20 finance ministers meeting which concluded on Sunday.

The COP26 talks will address key issues regarding the Paris Agreement such as the promised financial support from rich, polluting nations to poorer, vulnerable countries, as well emissions reductions and new net zero targets.

Many developing countries are keen to cut their own emissions, despite being responsible for only a tiny amount of the climate heating fossil fuel burning which historically made the developed world rich but created the climate crisis the world faces today.

However, they need funding to help them transition to renewables and adapt to the changes which are afflicting their people.

The five points laid out in the paper are: Cutting emissions, finance, adaptation loss and damage and implementation:

Speaking during the summit, Deputy President William Ruto noted of the adverse impacts of global warming especially towards Kenya;s farmers and pastoralists who continue to count losses.

“The UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, COP26, should deliver on the protection of the planet and its people from the ravages of climate change. The summit should address the needs of the vulnerable and poor people of the world whose struggle everyday is made ever so difficult by worsening climate change impacts. The Solidarity Package seeks to address these issues,” he said.

On his part, Somalia’s Deputy President Mhadi M. Gulaid said that climate change was a big threat to our survival. He added that highly vulnerable countries like Somalia area already suffering dis-proportionally from the impacts of climate change.

“COP 26 must be a key moment of delivery and there can be no more excuses for unfulfilled promises, particularly climate finance. This document sets out key priorities that are pointers of success at Glasgow, an opportunity to deliver solidarity, fairness, and prosperity for all,” said Mhadi Gulaid.

The COP26 five-point plan for solidarity, fairness and prosperity is the output of over a year collaboration and series of workshops among government officials, think tanks and research groups across the Global South.