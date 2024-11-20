Development of a multidimensional partnership between Morocco and Austria highlighted in Vienna

A conference on the development of a multidimensional partnership between Morocco and Austria was held in Vienna on Wednesday, at the initiative of the Moroccan Millennium Leaders (MML) and the Austrian Young Professional Network.

The event, attended by a number of elected representatives, economic operators, associations and academics, was part of Moroccan civil society’s commitment to promoting the Kingdom’s influence among its European partners.

On this occasion, Erragheb Hormatallah, President of the Dakhla Communal Council, highlighted the economic potential of the Kingdom’s southern provinces, particularly that of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region.

Mr. Hormatallah also felt that the prospects for economic cooperation and investment between Morocco and Austria could reach their full potential, highlighting the economic opportunities and assets the Kingdom has to offer.

“Morocco has been undergoing major economic transformation and development for over 25 years”, he stressed, pointing out that the Kingdom has adopted a new-generation Investment Charter, offering investors a unique opportunity and a reliable business environment.

Highlighting the shared determination of economic players, the government and various stakeholders to be part of this dynamic, Mr. Hormatallah pointed out that the city of Dakhla is a key hub in various economic fields, such as tourism, renewable energies and aquaculture.

“Thanks to its air connectivity with several European countries, Dakhla is ready to continue welcoming investment from all over the world”, he insisted.

For his part, Nico Marchetti, member of the Austrian National Council and deputy of the ruling ÖVP party, underlined the exceptional dynamics of relations between Morocco and Austria.

“We’re not just improving the political dimension of our relations, but also working to strengthen the cultural and economic dimensions of the ties between Austria and Morocco”, remarked Mr. Marchetti, who praised the Kingdom’s pioneering experience in wind energy.

In this respect, he indicated that these efforts are likely to create a framework conducive to even stronger collaboration between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of fostering closer ties between young leaders on both sides, with the aim of sharing ideas to build the future of both nations.

For his part, Thomas Mark, President of MK Illumination S.A., a company specializing in manufacturing and project design, said the meeting offered a “fantastic opportunity” to build bridges between the two countries through innovation and creativity, noting that “the solutions we build together will have a lasting impact in both Morocco and Austria”.

Jalila Morsli, President of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Chamber of Crafts, emphasized the symbolic and strategic significance of bilateral cooperation, asserting that the partnership between Morocco and Austria “is symbolic of a dialogue between two millennia-old civilizations”.

“She went on to say that diplomatic, political, parliamentary, cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries continues in a spirit of friendship.

She also called for every opportunity to be seized to strengthen this strategic partnership, pointing out that “several partners in Europe and elsewhere have understood what Morocco is: a thousand-year-old civilization and a reliable and indispensable partner on the African and Mediterranean continents”.

Henri Louis Vedie, Professor at HEC Paris and Senior Fellow at the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS), spoke of the strategic partnership between Morocco and France, describing it as a European model of strategic cooperation.

“This partnership is much more than economic: it reflects a shared vision of solidarity between continents. Together, we can build a fairer, more resilient future”, he noted.

He also reviewed the investment potential and opportunities in the Southern Provinces, as part of the new development model.

Mario Ralon, Sales Director of Austrian company KapschTrafficCom, a leader in the intelligent mobility sector, highlighted the favorable business climate for foreign investment in Morocco.

Mr. Ralon, an Austrian investor operating in Morocco, took the opportunity to talk about his company’s experience in toll road solutions, adding that the company would like to support the Kingdom in setting up road infrastructures, particularly for the upcoming sporting events that Morocco will be hosting.

The event, which was attended by over 80 leading figures from the Austrian political, economic and academic scene, addressed key issues such as energy, mobility, sustainable development and cultural exchanges