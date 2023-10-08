Development of critical infrastructure key to economic growth, President Ruto asserts

The government is keen on upgrading infrastructure in Nyanza to unlock the economic potential of the region.

President William Ruto said the government has embarked on the construction of roads, port facilities, land sites, markets and industrial parks to improve the area.

The move, he added, will turn the region into a thriving economic hub, effectively leveraging Lake Victoria as a valuable resource for growth.

“We are building infrastructure and sinking dams that will help us exploit the economic potential of Lake Victoria,” he said.

He made the remarks in Mfangano during the commissioning of the improvement of 53 Kilometre Mfangano Ring Road in Homa Bay County.

The road, the President explained, will open up the island and attract investors, especially those in the tourism sector.

Later, he commissioned the tarmacking of Mbita-Sindo-Kiabuya-Sori Road in Magunga, Homa Bay County.

The President announced the creation of a new sub-county in Homa Bay; Suba Central that will have its headquarters in Sindo.

In Roo, Homa Bay County, President Ruto issued a permit of operation to Victory Farms, the largest fish producer in East Africa, that targets to feed at least two billion in the continent by 2050.

“Started in 2015, this enterprise has grown to be one of Africa’s biggest fish farms, producing more than 50 tonnes of tilapia a day, creating more than 5,000 jobs for ordinary people,” he said.

President Ruto also commissioned the construction and rehabilitation of the Homa Bay Pier.

He noted that this was part of the government’s programme of rehabilitating feeder ports along Lake Victoria to offer for both traders and citizens cost-effective transport alternative.

“Reduced cost of transport will result in reduced cost of commodities and hence cost of living,” he said.

The President said the Government is constructing 2,000 houses in the first phase and another 5,000 in Homa Bay.

“We want to grow opportunities for the people and ensure they have jobs,” he added.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the Homa Pier will spur economic growth in the region.

Present were ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Mining counterpart Salim Mvurya, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Dr Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), John Makali (Kandui), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Paul Obuor (Rongo), Titus Khamala (Lurambi) David Ochieng’ (Ugenya), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), and Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes).