Devildorp podcast is available to stream

The podcast goes into more detail about the Krugersdorp Killings

If you were riveted by Devilsdorp, the Showmax Original true-crime documentary series that tells the story of the Krugersdorp Killings, You should listen to the podcast that tells even more of this strange tale.

The four-part docu-series investigates the 11 Krugersdorp Killings between 2012 and 2016, and how they were all traced back to Cecilia Steyn and the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult; the story of how a small group of devout Christians trying to help a former Satanist escape the Satanic church became part of a murderous spree involving a killer mom, her two children, and a cult with more victims than members.

Hosting the podcast Nicole Engelbrecht said “The Devilsdorp documentary series blew my mind. Not only did it reveal parts of this very complex case that hadn’t been publicly addressed before, it did so in a way that honours the victims and their families.”

The documentary is currently available to stream on Showmax Kenya