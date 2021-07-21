Devolution CAS Gideon Mung’aro eyes Kilifi Governor seat

Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro has declared interest in vying for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2022.

CAS Mung’aro will join the list of reputable Kilifi politicians seeking to replace Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi after his term expires next year.

Already, Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi have also expressed interest to be the next Kilifi boss.

On Monday, ODM leader Raila Odinga was seen to be endorsing Mungaro’s candidature for the top county seat.

However, his move to vie for the seat has elicited reactions from a section of Coastal politicians; Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has labelled Mung’aro as a disloyal person who campaigned against ODM in last election.

While defending his candidature, Mung’aro said he was the first person to bring ODM in Kilifi.

“Many people do not know but am the one who brought ODM in Coast together with Najib Balala,” said the CAS.

Mung’aro reiterated that Kilifi county residents rejected him after joining the Jubilee party during the 2017 general election as they termed him an ODM rebel.

He said even Raila was aware that he exited ODM because he was a friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta and for him being in government a lot of developments came to the county including the Malindi Salagate road, Baricho Bridge, Mariakani Bamba, Sabaki Marafa, among manty others.

“If I become Governor of Kilifi, I want us to agree that we shall initiate projects including that of the youths that will transform their lives,” he said.

Mung’aro’s declared he will be in ODM and sought blessings from the party leader in front of Deputy Governor of Kilifi Gideon Saburi.

Saburi said in 2017 there were those members who found there was no chance for them and they left but due to democracy they have allowed anyone wishing t return to the party to come back.

“My brother Mung’aro I have accepted you back in ODM, I have not officially heard you are back in ODM but if you are on your way back or have already returned come in and be with us,” he said.

He said because of democracy they will fight over during nominations and the right candidate will become flag bearer.

The Deputy Governor urged Raila to ensure that ODM remains democratic adding that he is confident of winning the nomination.

Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire who was also present welcomed Mung’aro back to ODM and dismissed those critics who claim he did nothing when he was in Lands Ministry.