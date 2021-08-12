Devolution conference in Makueni to proceed despite Covid surge

The upcoming 7th devolution conference scheduled to take place at Makueni Boys High School between August 23 and 26 will proceed as planned.

Making the announcement Thursday during a media briefing, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said the number of delegates has been scaled down from 6000 to 1000 with the rest expected to participate virtually.

The governors said the event happening in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases will be held in strict compliance with the health Covid-19 protocols.

Besides, the Council of Governors revealed that all the conference delegates have been fully vaccinated.

The county bosses have also resolved that going forward the forum will be held after every two years to allow ample time for implementation of resolutions and feedback.

The conference whose theme is climate change received the nod, a day after leaders from the county called for its postponement due to an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the County.

Led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, the leaders expressed fears that the four-day conference could aggravate the worrying infection rates as it was likely to attract a huge crowd of over 3,000 delegates and expose many residents to the risk of covid-19 infection.

Mutula made the remarks during the burial of Joseph Musyoki Kivunzya at his home in Kiaoni village in Mbooni West Sub-County where he observed that the county had been ranked as one with an increase of cases of the dreaded and highly contagious delta variant during this fourth wave.

“Though the Devolution Conference scheduled to be on 23rd to 26th August will come with many benefits in business, the damage it will bring to the county, our health facilities may not manage. I implore President Uhuru Kenyatta and stop it from taking place,” said the Senator.

Makueni Constituency Member of Parliament Daniel Maanzo also echoed his sentiments and called for the postponement of the conference to a later date.

