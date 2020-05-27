Devolution CS reiterates government’s support to flood victims

Written By: James Rono
flood victims

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa has reiterated government support for the families affected by the ravaging floods across 33 counties.

Addressing the media Wednesday on the state of the ongoing floods from the Kenya meteorological department headquarters, CS Wamalwa said 285 individuals have lost their lives to the floods with 810, 655 people affected.

Wamalwa said the devolution ministry will utilize the expertise of the meteorological department to monitor climatic conditions and make better plans.

He also revealed that the ongoing long rains will end soon adding that the floods being experienced in various parts of the country are also subsidizing gradually.

CS Wamalwa made a passionate appeal to county governments to work closely with the national government officials in the respective counties to facilitate the cushioning of flood victims.

He also called upon members of the public to cooperate with the government and allow for the construction of dams in the identified areas.

