Devolution CS Wamalwa receives 1st consignment of rice donation

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa today received the first consignment of rice donated by the Chinese Government to drought stricken Kenyan counties.

Wamalwa received a total of 10,000 bags of rice out of the total 236,000 bags donated by the Chinese government.

These bags will be distributed to 17 counties, 13 of which were severely affected by drought occasioned by lack of rainfall while the other four are counties with a high population of Muslims.

The CS said that his Ministry will work together with all necessary sectors to oversee the issue of livestock on matters of health, malnutrition and disease outbreak to improve food production for the period of July to December.

Meanwhile the National Drought Management Authority has agreed to partner with Africa Risk Capacity which will now provide insurance premiums to caution the country from disasters such a drought.

The move will see Kenya become adequately prepared to handle disasters across the country to help mitigate emergencies like drought.

The government is considering getting insurance premiums that will help caution it from disasters like drought once they hit the country.

Already 34 African countries have signed pacts with Africa Risk Capacity that is a branch of the African Union that helps plan for disasters.

Africa Risk Capacity Government coordinator Nelson Mutanda says the premium will help increase the number of counties that receive cash transfers for drought stricken families.