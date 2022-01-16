Devolution Empowerment Party re-launched in Embu

The Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) has launched the Embu chapter, with the party leader Kiraitu Murungi saying the outfit will give Mt. Kenya East bargaining power during the coming General Elections and beyond.

Murungi said the party will enable the region negotiate with the leading presidential contenders in the August 9 elections and settle on the candidate who will guarantee the region’s development interests.

Speaking during the launching ceremony held at the University of Embu grounds Saturday, Murungi who is also the Meru Governor said the party will announce their preferred presidential aspirant after three months.

The Governor also said the party will earn the Mt. Kenya East vote bloc respect in the emerging political realignments and ultimately give the region the much needed voice when it comes to sharing of national resources.

The party leader said the region has been shortchanged in the past, citing 2016 when they were convinced to fold their parties to form Jubilee, but those they were negotiating with never kept their part of the bargain.

Murungi said that Mt. Kenya East has for a long time been shortchanged by successive regimes when it came to sharing of development resources.

DEP chairman Lenny Kivuti said the party is going to embark on nationwide membership registration in order to strengthen and make it a force to reckon with in the Kenyan political space.

Kivuti, who aspires to be the next Embu Governor said that he will sensitize people at the polling station level so as to popularize the party and bond with the electorate.

He urged all 2022 political aspirants in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru and Isiolo counties to join the Devolution Empowerment Party.