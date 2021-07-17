Devolution Summit: Mandatory vaccination to all conference attendees

All in-person participants in this year’s Devolution Conference must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Council of Governors (COG) indicated Friday that vaccination remains a key requirement for the conference to ensure maximum safety of all delegates, amid a recent surge in covid-19 infections.

‘‘This will be a physical meeting and not virtual. The requirement is that all participants are vaccinated,” COG Vice-Chair James Ongwae

To ensure this is done, Governor Ongwae disclosed that plans are in top gear to avail more vaccines to the Makueni County Government to ensure that service providers and other key stakeholders are vaccinated ahead of the 7th edition of the Conference.

‘‘Arrangements are being made to provide additional jabs to Makueni so that service providers like hoteliers, taxi drivers, and boda boda operators are vaccinated beforehand, ’’said Ongwae.

Ongwae made the revelation in Wote town, Makueni, during an assessment tour on the county’s preparedness to host the conference slated for August 23rd to 26th at Makueni Boys High School.

He said between 5,000 and 6,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, whose theme is Multi-Level Governance for Climate Change.

The Governor further indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, and ODM Leader Raila Odinga, are some of the dignitaries who will grace the event.

‘‘This is the last Annual Conference and all the governors will attend,’’ assured Ongwae.

On accommodation, the COG Vice-Chair said some delegates will be hosted in nearby major towns such as Makindu and Emali.

‘‘The County Government can also collaborate with the neighboring Machakos County to offer accommodation,” he added.

The Governor lauded Makueni for putting in place robust systems to fight climate change.

The Devolved Unit was the first in the country and Africa to pass Climate Change Fund regulations in 2014.

‘‘We could not have chosen a better place than Makueni. The County has made major strides in fighting climate change despite the area being semi-arid. We cannot achieve development until we control climate change,’’ added Ongwae.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said preparations for the Conference were in top gear and assured delegates of high hospitality during their stay in the county.

‘‘We are ready to host the conference, we will improve on accommodation and ensure that there is no deficit. Besides, we are also expecting businesses to boom during the event,’’ said Kibwana

He also underscored the need to have sideline events during the Conference where grassroots organizations and civil society can showcase their involvement in the fight against climate change.