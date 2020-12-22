DFB Pokal :Augsburg to host RB Liepzig,KBC TV to air the match

FC Augsburg will host RB Leipzig in the second round of the DFB Pokal tonight ,Germany’s football cup competition. The match will be aired on KBC Channel 1 from 8.30pm.

Both sides failed to win their previous game in the Bundesliga, as Leipzig fell further behind in the title race, while Augsburg remained 10th in the league table following their defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liepzig lie third on 28 points,2 adrift of leaders Bayern while Augsburg is 11th with sixteen points from thirteen games.

Liepzig coached by Julian Nagelsmann’s have played some good football this season, and will want some silverware. The team has looked good under the young manager, and the next step is to win a trophy.

Nagelsmann’s side was held to a goalless draw by FC Koln in the Bundesliga in their last outing. It’s not often we have seen them drawing a blank, so they will want to put things right against Augsburg.

Augsburg have a woeful head-to-head record against Leipzig, having lost four times and drawn twice in the last six meetings between the two teams.

The Bavarians have scored only three times in the six games, and that will be a worry come tonight as they have struggled for goals this season.

Heiko Herrlich’s side have managed to score just 15 goals in 13 games so far in the Bundesliga, while Leipzig have the best defensive record in the top-flight. Augsburg will have to dig deep tonight and will be given a helping hand if Leipzig make a few changes.

Attacking midfielder Andre Hahn tested positive for COVID-19, and is unlikely to feature for Augsburg. Jan Moravek and Mads Pedersen are both nursing muscle injuries.

Leipzig have several injury issues as Nagelsmann will be without attackers Christopher Nkunku and Justin Kluivert.

While Nkunku has an ankle issue, Kluivert has a muscle injury. Lukas Klostermann is still recovering from his knee injury and will not be featuring come Tuesday.

Konate played in the draw against Koln, but he has picked up an ankle injury and may not feature.

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Probable Line Up

FC Augsburg : Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford; Ruben Vargas, Rani Khedira, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl; Marco Richter, Michael Gregoritsch

RB Leipzig : Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl; Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen; Alexander Sorloth

