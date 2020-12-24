Dfb Pokal Cup: Stuttgart edge past Freiburg to advance to the round of 16

Sasa Kalajdic scored the lone goal as VFB Stuttgart beat SC Freiburg 1-0 in the DFB Pokal Cup second round clash at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

Following the win Stuttgart advanced to the round of sixteen. Sasa scored the winner at the quarter hour mark.

Freiburg attempted comeback amounted to naught as efforts from their forward Demirovic went futile. Stutgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow raced off his line in the 58th minute to thwart Demirovic’s threat .

On the other end Stuttgart sought to consolidate their lead but Sasa failed to be clinical with his finish.

Stuttgart joins Werder Bremen,Wolfsburg and Essen in the round of sixteen from match day two.

Other teams that have clinched their last sixteen tickets are:Monchengladbach,Darmstadt,Liepzig,Furth,Schalke,FC Koln,Dortmund and Paderborn.

The remaining second round matches pitting Bayern Munich against Holstein Kiel and Leverkusen against Eintracht Frankfurt will be played January 12th 2021.