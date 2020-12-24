Dfb Pokal Cup: Stuttgart edge past Freiburg to advance to the round of 16

Written By: Bernard Okumu

 

Sasa Kalajdic scored the lone goal as VFB Stuttgart beat SC Freiburg 1-0 in the DFB Pokal Cup second round clash at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Following the win Stuttgart advanced to the round of sixteen. Sasa scored the winner at the quarter hour mark.

Also Read  Cynthia Mumbo joins World Football Summit Board for Africa

Freiburg  attempted comeback amounted to naught as efforts from their forward Demirovic went futile. Stutgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow raced off his line in the 58th minute to thwart Demirovic’s threat .

On the other end Stuttgart sought to consolidate their lead but Sasa failed to be clinical with his finish.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Stuttgart joins Werder Bremen,Wolfsburg and Essen  in the round of sixteen from match day two.

Also Read  CAF cancels Confederation Cup tie amidst Covid 19 controversy

Other teams that have clinched their last sixteen tickets are:Monchengladbach,Darmstadt,Liepzig,Furth,Schalke,FC Koln,Dortmund and Paderborn.

Also Read  City  stars and Vihiga share spoils, as Ulinzi hammer KK Homeboyz

The  remaining  second round matches pitting Bayern Munich against Holstein Kiel and Leverkusen against Eintracht Frankfurt will be played January 12th 2021.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Benard Okumu

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR