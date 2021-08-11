Diageo taps Alvin Mbugua to head Caribbean, Central America business

Diageo has appointed Alvin Mbugua to head its operations in Caribbean & Central America region, its largest beer business unit in Latin America & Caribbean (LAC).

Mbugua who until his appointment was Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Managing Director becomes the second Kenyan from East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to take up a key international posting alcoholic beverages company.

In July, EABL’s Group Human Resources Director Ednah Otieno was appointed as Human Resources Director for Diageo in Great Britain.

EABL appointed Mbugua to head the Ugandan subsidiary in July 2019 after a series of roles within the firm he joined in May 2013 as the Group Financial Controller.

He was then appointed as Finance and Strategy Director for UBL in October of 2015, where he played a huge role in refreshing the UBL strategy which has resulted in double digit growth.

“I am extremely delighted for Mr. Mbugua on his appointment to this role. This is in line with our strategy to be a net exporter of talent across the globe. We have great talent in East Africa and we are confident that he will have a great impact in his new role. He will be an inspiring to many other leaders in the region within EABL and beyond.” said Jane Karuku EABL Group Managing Director.