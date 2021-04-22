Diageo taps Kenyan to head its global human resource portfolio

According to Karuku, Otieno has been outstanding in her work with the creation of a strong succession pipeline as well as entrenched a continuous learning culture and enabling self-directed learning.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Her passion for inclusion and diversity was instrumental in implementing the parental leave policy that led to 6 month and 1-month maternity and paternity leave, respectively. In addition, Ednah has led the focus on improving gender diversity in the overall population through parity hiring and early career programs,” said Mrs Karuku.

Otieno who was appointed the human resource director in August 2017 has also been instrumental in leading the change in culture towards cross-functional collaboration across different levels whilst ensuring a simple, agile and fully resourced organisation.

“This historic promotion falls in line with our diversity and inclusion agenda that of the Diageo Group. At EABL, we celebrate diversity and strive to create an inclusive culture that enables every individual in the organisation to contribute and grow in an environment where everyone is valued for who they uniquely are. I’m proud that my promotion epitomizes this culture,” said Otieno.

She has a distinguished 18-year career in the Human Resources field, which she started as a Graduate Trainee at East African Breweries Limited (EABL) in 2003. She later moved into different roles within the HR team in Talent, Reward and Shared Services.

Otieno previously headed Airtel Africa Organisation Effectiveness and Reward department before moving to Mars Wrigley East Africa for the same position.